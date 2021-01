RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) —The Richmond Department of Fire responded to reports of a fire at 3106 Bacronet Drive with heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.

Working Fire: Engine 22 arrived on scene 3106 Bacronet Dr. with heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. The initial report was a male was possibly inside. Truck 9 conducted a search and found someone down inside, they removed the individual, patient care has began. #1RVA pic.twitter.com/TyWwJmxb27 — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) January 24, 2021

Richmond Fire said they searched the home and found a man down inside. Authorities removed him and began treatment.

The man has been taken to the hospital with burns and fire-related injuries.

