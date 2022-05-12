RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were shot in Richmond in the downtown Manchester area.

Police confirmed two men were shot and taken to the hospital Thursday. One is in life-threatening condition, and the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of the 900 block of McDonough Street and West 10th Street, near the Ironclad Pizza Grill just before 3 p.m. A police scene was established, taping off the intersection with several police vehicles and an ambulance inside.

The Richmond Police Department is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to contact Major Crimes Detective C. Tovar at 804-646-6739 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

A police scene was established at the intersection of West 10th Street and McDonough Street. (Viewer submitted)

A police scene was established at the intersection of West 10th Street and McDonough Street. (8News)

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.