RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg on Sunday morning in south Richmond.

At approximately 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, Richmond Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Maury Street for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found an adult male with gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hosptial for non-life threatening injurires. No other injuries were reported.

There is no suspect information available at this time.