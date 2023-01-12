RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting that occurred in South Richmond Thursday evening.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, officers were called to the Belt Atlantic Apartments in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival officers found two men had been shot. The first victim was found with life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Upon further investigation, officers found another man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 8:45 p.m., three gunshots were heard nearby the scene. Police said it is unknown at this time where those shots came from or if they were related to the initial shooting.

8News correspondents saw SWAT operatives being deployed at the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate.

“We saw both sides of this family out here today and everyone’s struggling,” said Rick Edwards, Richmond Chief of Police. “We had a very young man at the peak of his life who’s lost it. And another young man who is suffering from severe wounds. So, life-changing events tonight.”

According to Edwards, this is the first Richmond homicide of 2023.

“The last murder we had was on December 9th,” Edwards said. “So it’s been a good little string. So, unfortunately, that string was broken tonight.”

Edwards said there would continue to be a police presence in the Belt Atlantic area for the next 48 hours at least.

“We’re going to be conducting a reset tomorrow with our community care unit, walking the neighborhood, talking with folks, seeing how we can best help and creating a sense of safety, at least, at least for the time being,” he said. “We understand that people are on edge. Obviously, it’s very concerning and we want to make sure that this is the last shooting we have in this community.”

8News reported on the deadly shooting of a Colonial Heights man at the same apartment complex in August 2022. Another victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.