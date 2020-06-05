One of RVA’s favorite food festivals starts relief fund

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the region’s largest foodie event will be donating their event funding from this year’s canceled Broad Appetit festival to Feed More, local restaurant workers and the cleanup and rebuilding efforts of the Arts District — where the festival is held each year.

Broad Appetit would have celebrated its 13th anniversary on Broad Street this year. But instead, event organizers had to cancel due to COVID-19.

“Presenting sponsor Kroger pledged $31,000 and Performance Food Group pledged $10,000, allowing Broad Appetit to give $41,000 in total back to the Richmond community,” event organizers said in a statement.

Broad Appetit also started a Facebook fundraiser to raise funds for Feed More, the Holli Fund and to support cleanup and rebuilding efforts in the Arts District on Broad Street.

