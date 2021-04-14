One person charged after car crashes into fire truck on I-95 S

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department is reminding drivers to “Move Over” after a car crashed into a fire truck.

Richmond Fire responded to reports of a vehicle fire on Interstate 95 S at mile marker 72 between Maury Street and Bells Road around 10:12 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to their Facebook.

One fire lieutenant and three firefighters arrived on the scene first in Engine 5. The crew initiated the efforts in putting out the vehicle fire.

Truck two arrived next, carrying one fire captain and three firefighters. When Truck two arrived on the scene, they turned on their lights and began positioning the fire truck to block Engine 5’s crew.

While that was happening, a car crashed into Truck two and another vehicle in the next lane.

Truck two was towed from the scene with “significant damage” to the front axle assembly.

No firefighters were injured. Medical crews arrived to examine the driver of the car. Virginia State Police has charged that driver with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.