One person dead after crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a two-car crash on Fairfield Way and Accommodation Street in Richmond on Saturday evening, according to Richmond Police.

8News had a crew on scene and one of the cars involved was flipped over.

We are working to learn more and will bring you the latest updates on-air and online.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated with more information.

LATEST HEADLINES: