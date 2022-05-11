RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person died after a crash involving a motorcycle occurred in Richmond Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of East 37th Street and Hull Street Road. Photos show that a motorcycle and one car were involved in the crash. Police said the motorcycle driver was headed west and hit a turning car. The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

The Richmond Police Department confirmed the man driving the motorcycle died as a result of the crash. Nobody else was injured.

Hull Street Road is closed in both directions at East 37th Street, and according to police, drivers should use Belt Boulevard and Broad Rock Road to bypass the area.

The crash team remained at the scene investigating, and performing a crash reconstruction.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.

This article was written using additional reporting by 8News Reporter Ben Dennis.