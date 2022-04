RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the Barton Heights neighborhood of Richmond’s Northside.

According to the Richmond Police Department, a report of a stabbing on the 200 block of Dove Street came in just before 6 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.