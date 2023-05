RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person was injured in a reported shooting on German School Road on Thursday evening.

Police were called to the area of the 1000 block of German School Road at around 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 for a report of gunfire.

A victim was found on scene with an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the Major Crimes Unit.