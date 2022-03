RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — One person suffered minor burns as a result of a fire in Richmond’s Southside Sunday night.

According to Richmond Fire and EMS, a call came in for a house fire on the 5600 block of Warwick Road just after 10 p.m. on Sunday. Units arrived and found a one-story house with heavy fire coming from the back.

Units were able to put the fire out shortly after arriving. One adult male occupant suffered minor burns on his hand from the fire, and was treated on scene.