RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting at Southside Plaza that killed one person.

According to Richmond Police, officers were called to the 4700 block of Southside Plaza at around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.