More than 20 rooms at a Richmond hotel were left uninhabitable after a fire Sunday afternoon. (Photo: The Richmond Fire Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 20 rooms at a Richmond hotel were left uninhabitable after a fire Sunday afternoon.

The Richmond Fire Department said crews responded to the Quality Inn Central at 3207 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard for the report of a fire just after 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Upon arrival, crews reported seeing smoke coming from the hotel.

Because the fire was found to be in a hotel, a second alarm was stuck shortly after the fire department arrived.

Crews work to put out a fire at the Quality Inn Central hotel in Richmond Sunday, Dec. 12 Crews work to put out a fire at the Quality Inn Central hotel in Richmond Sunday, Dec. 12 Crews work to put out a fire at the Quality Inn Central hotel in Richmond Sunday, Dec. 12 Crews work to put out a fire at the Quality Inn Central hotel in Richmond Sunday, Dec. 12

The fire department said crews searched 26 rooms of the hotel on the second and third floors, and one person was rescued from the balcony of a room on the second floor. No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, but the fire department said at least 26 rooms were left uninhabitable after the incident.

The fire was located in a room on the second floor, and the incident was marked under control at 4:34 p.m. The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.