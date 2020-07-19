One person suffers minor burns after balcony fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews responded to a balcony fire at Richmond-area apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
An 8News crewmember captured photos after a fire broke out in the 1400 block of Brownleaf Drive, in the Crossings at Bramblewood apartment complex. 8News learned at the scene that one occupant suffered minor burns but was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
The fire, which broke out just after 12:30 p.m., was contained to the balcony, with no damage sustained inside the apartment.
No firefighter was injured.
