One person suffers minor injuries after accident on Powhite Parkway Friday night

Richmond

One person suffered minor injuries in this single-car crash on Powhite Parkway Friday night. Photos: Benjamin McMahan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person suffered minor injuries following a single-car crash that happened Friday night on the Powhite Parkway in Richmond.

Richmond Fire Department and Richmond Police Department responded to the scene near the Douglasdale Road/City Stadium exit just after 8 p.m. Friday.

The single-car accident caused traffic in southbound lanes to close briefly on Friday night. Photos: Benjamin McMahan

An SUV was traveling in the southbound lanes where it eventually veered off the road and struck a guardrail. The vehicle came to a rest on its roof.

It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to go off the road. There were no other vehicles involved.

