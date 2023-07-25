RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood is one step closer to becoming easier for pedestrians to walk through — but it may still be a while.

At a meeting Monday night, Richmond City Council voted unanimously to move forward a resolution that could pave the way for new sidewalks and walkway repairs in the increasingly developing area. But only if the Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board gives the project the go-ahead.

The resolution for the sidewalk project was introduced to City Council on June 26, just a few weeks after 8News reported local residents’ concerns about the unsafe roads and sidewalks in the fast-growing neighborhood.

The area may be booming with places to work, play and live, but residents say the sidewalks haven’t kept up, forcing pedestrians to move into the streets.

“It’s just long stretches of just dirt paths,” Will Wilkerson, a Scotts Addition resident, previously told 8News. “People just step right out into the street, and people will constantly just drive…at breakneck speeds.”

But, with City Council’s latest resolution adoption, the sidewalks could see a makeover, eventually. First, the Commonwealth Transportation Board will be required to establish the “Scott’s Addition Greenway project” to fund the construction of sidewalks and a shared-use path in the neighborhood.

This project could be discussed at the next action meeting for the Commonwealth Transportation Board on Sept. 20.

The funding from the Virginia Department of Transportation would go toward repairing sidewalks, creating a greenway, bike lanes and pedestrian beacons, and more in areas highly trafficked by pedestrians.

A greenway is defined by Richmond as “a universally accessible paved path that is a minimum of 8 feet wide and intended for non-vehicle users.”

The resolution approved by City Council put forth a list of candidate projects included in the funding request — the first batch of projects has an estimated start date of 2025.

A. Fiscal Year 2025 Candidate Projects (not in priority order)

Carnation Street Phase II Sidewalk Improvements Project: From Warwick Road to Hioaks Road. Patterson Avenue Bike Lanes: From Commonwealth Avenue to Willow Lawn Drive Gillies Creek Greenway Phase IV Project: From Jennie Scher Road to East Richmond Road. Scott’s Addition Greenway: From Mactavish Avenue to Roseneath Road. Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon ( PHB) on US Route 1 (Chamberlayne Avenue / Richmond Highway) Downtown Core Protected Bike Lanes: On Franklin Street., 1st Street., and 3rd Street

B. Fiscal Year 2026 Candidate Projects (not in priority order)

Forest Hill Avenue Crossing Improvements. Maymont Area Sidewalk Improvement Project Phase III Cary Street Sidewalk Improvement Patterson Avenue at Libbie Avenue Streets Improvements

The Richmond Department of Public Works recommends approval. Among other considerations, if approved, the City has vowed to provide a minimum 20% matching contribution for this project and any additional funds necessary to complete the project.

Additional information on the resolution can be found below.