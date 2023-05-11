RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Roads between Belvidere and Harrison streets will be closed off, one-by-one, from May 11 through May 16 as the City of Richmond installs “speed tables” in an effort to crack down on reckless drivers. This work comes exactly a week after Virginia Commonwealth University student, Shawn Soares, was hit and killed by a car on campus.

Prior to Soares’ death, another pedestrian and student — Mahrokh Khan — lost her life in a traffic incident on campus in January. Since then, there has been an increase in pleas for safer driving conditions downtown, especially near Monroe Park. VCU student Nicolette Edmonds weighed in.

“If things aren’t starting to change now, they won’t ever change, and more accidents are going to continue to happen,” Edmonds said.

Speed tables can be compared to speed bumps in that they raise cars and essentially force them to slow down.

Many students and nearby residents are familiar with the hectic driving — and walking — experience downtown.

“I have witnessed a lot of unsafe driving,” Edmonds said. “There’s never always a cop on the road to see if people are going the correct speed limits.”

Students told 8News that they’re hopeful the speed tables will have a stronger impact than signage when it comes to fighting dangerous driving.

“Signs that say, ‘pedestrian crosswalks’ that are in the middle of the road typically end up being run over and nobody really follows those very much,” Edmonds said. “I think things that are like speed bumps that will actually physically stop and slow down the car would be very effective.”

Traffic patterns will fluctuate as officials continue to install the new pieces of infrastructure. Locals who live nearby one of the construction sites near Cherry St. said they see the inconvenience as a small price to pay for safer streets.