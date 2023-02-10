RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Almost exactly a year after flames broke out at William F. Fox Elementary last February, the remains of the school have sat, unoccupied in the heart of Richmond’s Fan District.

Amelia Boschen — a parent and president of the school’s Parent Teacher Association — says it still weighs on her mind.

“This is an ongoing issue,” Boschen said. “We just want to keep talking about [it] to make sure folks know there’s a need.”

The Richmond Fire Department couldn’t pinpoint an official cause for the fire, but it’s been the community’s goal to get students back into the building as quickly as possible. However, sorting out the funding for the school’s reconstruction has continued to complicate this goal.

“Each time we continue to face uncertainty, it continues to be stressful and hard to take,” Boshen said. “But we’re committed.”

Just a few months ago, those championing a speedy reconstruction of the school learned insurance would not entirely fund the project. In the meantime, as leaders work to finalize those logistics, Fox Elementary students have been studying at Clark Springs Elementary School.

“Fox doesn’t have a dedicated building of any kind,” Bocshen said. “It’s very clear when you look at this building [that] it can’t be inhabited by students.”

Earlier this week, a bill introduced by Del. Jeffrey Bourne (D-Richmond) died in the General Assembly. The proposal would have allocated $15 million towards the school’s reconstruction to help make up for the amount of the project’s cost not covered by insurance. Parents expressed a myriad of emotions upon hearing the bill had not passed.

“Frustration, concern, disappointment,” Boschen began. “Even though there are many folks that are still working really hard to make sure the school is rebuilt that uncertainty is really hard.”

Boschen says that — regardless of how it is paid for — Fox Elementary deserves to be rebuilt.

“The student population at Fox is over 40% economically disadvantaged,” Boschen said. “All of the children deserve to have a place that meets their needs [that is] designed and dedicated to their needs.”

All of Boschen’s children walked through Fox Elementary’s doors on their first days of school. She’s hopeful — and eager — for generations to come to have that same opportunity.

“We’ve been on this journey for a year already and we know it’s not over yet,” Boschen said.

Other parents told 8News, the new plan is to turn attention towards city leaders — and other community members — for help. She added this support could come in the form of attendance at an upcoming fundraiser. It’ll be held at Hardywood Brewery and will be open to the public — details to come.