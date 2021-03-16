Online sports betting, lounge coming to Richmond Raceway following WynnBET partnership

The Richmond Raceway is now offering online sports betting through the WynnBET app. (Photo: Richmond Raceway)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Raceway is partnering with WynnBET to bring online sports betting to race fans.

WynnBET, a digital gaming division of Wynn Resorts and NASCAR Partner, now holds a sports betting permit in Virginia and has become the official online sportsbook of the Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway.

“We look forward to working closely with WynnBET as they launch the premier sports betting platform in the Commonwealth and expand our economic impact across the state,” Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier said.

NASCAR said they will be working with WynnBET to offer a state-of-the-art race engagement tool, pre-race and in-play bets. WynnBET also plans on building lounges at both Virginia racetracks. Even though the betting is online, lounges will be able to host customers.

Together, both Virginia speedways host four NASCAR Cup Series races per year — the most of any state in the country, the raceway said.

The WynnBET mobile app allows sports fans who are 21 years of age or older to register and use througout the state.

Last year, the General Assembly legalized sports betting and created a process for the Virginia Lottery to grant online sports betting licenses. The Virginia Lottery will be leading this effort and new experience in the state.

WynnBET is now one of six legal gaming operators in the Commonwealth.

“Our new partnership with Wynn Resorts is having a positive impact as NASCAR advances its position in the rapidly evolving gaming space,” Tim Clark, SVP and Chief Digital Officer, NASCAR said in a release. “As we work closely with WynnBET to deliver a state-of-the-art race engagement tool for our race fans, we are grateful to the Virginia Lottery for leading this process and we look forward to welcoming this new experience in Virginia.”

For more information, visit richmondraceway.com.