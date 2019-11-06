Operation Warm: Councilwoman, Richmond Firefighters Association collecting coats for students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — ‘Operation Warm’ is underway in Richmond.

The Richmond Firefighters Association and Councilwoman Kim Gray are teaming up this winter in hopes of providing new coats, hats and mittens to every student at Carver Elementary School ahead of Thanksgiving.

“With pending snow and cold weather, I am so thankful to the firefighters because this was a huge task last year and we didn’t cover all the children,” Gray said. “I think we can with the local 995 being able to cover every child with a nice warm coat for the winter before Thanksgiving.”

In an email to 8News, Keith Andes, President of Richmond Firefighters Association, explained, “our goal is to raise $10,000 for this to happen. We are on a tight timeline with the manufacturer to get the coats made and distributed before cold weather sets in.”

Anyone interested in donating can CLICK HERE. The goal is to raise $10,000, which is enough to buy coats, hats & mittens for every student at Carver E.S.

LATEST HEADLINES: