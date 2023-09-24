RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tropical Storm Ophelia is moving away from the state after it brought heavy rains, flooding and strong winds residents in Central Virginia over the weekend, as well as strong waves and storm surges to several coastal communities.

After the impacts, the system has moved out of Central Virginia and all watches and warnings have expired for our area.

Dual-Pol storm total estimated from the Wakefield National Weather Service radar display the greatest rainfall amounts from Ashland down to Emporia along the I-95 corridor. Some areas saw close to four inches of rain.

This is also the region where we saw local storm reports, all associated with flooding.

Strong wind was the other hazard Ophelia brought, which caused numerous power outages. The strongest winds mostly occurred along the coast, but South Hill did see a maximum wind speed near 40 miles per hour.

As Post-Tropical Cyclone Ophelia continues to weaken and move further away from Virginia our winds will diminish. The remnants of Ophelia will now bring flooding concerns to the Mid-Atlantic region into southern New England.