RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An organ transplant screening company has now withdrawn its federal lawsuit against Richmond-based non-profit United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), after UNOS previously claimed the company incorrectly using and selling donor data.

At the beginning of July, UNOS accused Ohio-based screening company Buckeye Transplant Services of taking health data from UNOS’ network, DonorNet, and selling it to hospitals. UNOS claimed this was putting donor and patient privacy at risk and wanted to restrict Buckeye’s access to the network altogether.

Buckeye posted a statement on their website and defended their organization, stating they had remained “transparent and cooperative with UNOS” about the network’s concerns.

Buckeye filed a suit against UNOS in federal court on July 3. However, less than two weeks later, on July 20, Buckeye Transplant Services “voluntarily dismissed” the lawsuit against UNOS. Instead, Buckeye and UNOS have agreed to settle their disagreements outside of court.

“We maintain our position that all OPTN members have certain obligations to obtain and manage OPTN data responsibly,” Buckeye’s statement on July 20 read in part. “These same responsibilities apply to any vendor the member chooses to use to manage parts of the transplant match or for data reporting.”

At the beginning of the conflict between Buckeye and UNOS, 63 hospitals that used Buckeye’s organ screening services worried that their employees could become strained with extra responsibilities if Buckeye lost access to DonorNet.

However, both UNOS and now Buckeye have emphasized that their conflict will not impact any organ offers or hospital programs.

“Regardless of the outcome of arbitration, no transplant program, or an OPO acting on a program’s behalf, will experience any interruptions in receiving organ offers according to OPTN policy,” Buckeye stated.