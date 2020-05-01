Organizers tease reimagined 2020 Richmond Jazz and Music Festival despite cancellation

"We will be back, and in the meantime, continue to believe in the power of music, the strength of community and the beauty of resilience."

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2020 Richmond Jazz and Music Festival has been canceled due to safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the festival, which is typically slated for August at Maymont, cited the uncertainty surrounding live music events amid the crisis for the decision.

“As the weeks have passed and after much reflection, it has become clear that given the still evolving outlook on COVID-19 and the uncertainty it brings to the live entertainment industry, we must announce the cancellation of the 2020 Richmond Jazz and Music Festival,” organizers of the festival said in a statement. “The well-being and safety of our patrons, artists, crews and staff has always been our top priority. This was a difficult decision, but we want to see you all healthy and well when we return.”

Despite the decision, organizers vowed to be back and even teased an effort to “reimagine this year’s festival.”

“We are working to reimagine this year’s festival with some virtual alternatives so we can still

provide our community of music lovers with connection and entertainment, even as we spend

more time inside,” the statement continued. “We’re also exploring options that will allow us to continue supporting those who’ve been hit hard financially during this difficult time. We’ll keep you posted as plans progress.”

