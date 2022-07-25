RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Another wave of bad luck has struck Richmond Public Schools’ Lit Limo, as the original bus is now out of commission, according to the school district.

The Lit Limo Twitter account posted a video on Sunday of the original Lit Limo bus being towed. The bus was scheduled to deliver books to students in the Richmond area today but had to cancel.

This comes only a month after a newly renovated second Lit Limo was destroyed a bus garage fire.

The school district hopes to have a back-up plan in place soon.