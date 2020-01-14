Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolling into RVA this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for The Wienermobile? It’s coming to Richmond at the end of the week, as part of its annual ‘Coast-to-Coast Wienie Roast.’

Oscar Mayer’s well-known Wienermobile will be making stops at several Kroger locations.

Don’t miss the 27-foot long hot dog on wheels! The following Kroger locations are part of the ‘Wienie Roast’:

Jan 16: Kroger at 9480 West Broad Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kroger at 9480 West Broad Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan 16: Kroger at 11895 West Broad Street from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kroger at 11895 West Broad Street from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan 17: Kroger at 132 Rittenhouse Drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kroger at 132 Rittenhouse Drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan 17: Kroger at 14101 Midlothian Turnpike from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kroger at 14101 Midlothian Turnpike from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan 18: Kroger at 9000 Staples Mill Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kroger at 9000 Staples Mill Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan 18: Kroger at 9351 Atlee Road from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kroger at 9351 Atlee Road from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan 19: Kroger at 12726 Jefferson Davis Hwy from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kroger at 12726 Jefferson Davis Hwy from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan 19: Kroger at 10800 Iron Bridge Road from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES