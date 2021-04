RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile has returned to the Richmond area!

The hot dog on wheels will be rolling into Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens today, Friday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in parking lot B.

You can also catch them at the Richmond Raceway tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for the Wienermobile’s tour schedule.