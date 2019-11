RICHMOND, Va, (WRIC) — The Children’s Museum Downtown announced they will be opening an outdoor ice skating rink on Black Friday.

The 1,344 square-foot ice skating rink located at 2626 W. Broad Street will open on Nov. 29. The rink is scheduled to be open until February 2020.

General admission costs $10 plus a $5 skate rental fee. Museum members only pay $7 to skate the rink. Skate rental for members is free.

