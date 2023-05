RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over 1,200 Dominion Energy customers in Richmond’s Southside are experiencing a power outage.

According to Dominion’s outage map, the outage is in the area of Warwick Road between Midlothian Turnpike and Hull Street Road. The cause of the outage was determined to be a broken pole.

Dominion crews have been dispatched to respond to the issue, it is estimated that power in the area will be restored between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.