Over 2 million people visited the James River Park System in 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Despite the pandemic, the James River Park System was still able to attract a record-breaking number of nature lovers.

According to the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF), 2.1 million people visited the park system in 2020.

“Having over 2 million visitors in the James River Park during this year of isolation reminds us that every bit of outdoor space is precious,” President of the Friends of James River Park System Mary K. Martin said in a release.

In July, JRPS recorded the highest monthly total at 244,611 visitors.

“This is a thrilling time for the department, especially as we move forward with the JRPS Master Plan. Reaching 2.1 million visitors within the calendar year, during a pandemic, shows exactly why open spaces are needed and how essential parks are to the fabric of our communities,” Director of PRCF Chris Frelke said.

The park system is made up of 17 different parks all across Richmond. Local favorites include Belle Isle, Pony Pasture, Rapids Park and Pump House Park.