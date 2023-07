RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over 2,500 Dominion Energy customers in Richmond’s Southside are experiencing a power outage.

According to Dominion’s outage map, the outage is in the area along Chippenham Parkway between Hull Street and Midlothian Turnpike.

Dominion is currently investigating the cause of the outage, and power is estimated to be restored between 2 and 5 p.m. on July 4.