RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over 40 bullets were fired on Newbourne Street in Richmond’s Eastview area at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday, according to live video footage captured on a resident’s front door Ring camera.

Neighbors told 8News there was no question of what the gunfire noise was, since the sound is all too familiar to them.

“People have been living with this for years, and I think people should be able to walk down the sidewalk without being worried about being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said a neighbor nearby.

In the Ring camera footage, several gunshots can be heard, and then what appears to be a man dressed in white sprints down Newbourne Street. The man joins two other people, and all three then run down the street while shooting in the air.

Another neighbor — who requested anonymity — stated that if random gunshots become a pattern, moving may be an option.

“We just want to feel safe in our homes and at this point we do not,” the neighbor said.

The Richmond Police Department encourages the public to call or text 911 if they do hear random gunfire.