RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A sizable power outage in Shockoe Bottom has left hundreds of homes and businesses without power on Friday night.

As of 7:50 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 862 Dominion Energy customers in the Shockoe Bottom area of Richmond have lost power.

The power is estimated to be restored between 11 p.m. on Friday night and 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The cause of this outage is currently pending investigation, according to Dominion.

For real-time outage updates, check out Dominion Energy’s online outage map.

