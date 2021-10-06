Overnight shed fire spreads to vacant apartment building in Richmond’s southside

Richmond

Richmond Fire crews respond to Minefee Street fire. (Photo: RFD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews in Richmond responded to a fire in a vacant apartment building overnight on Tuesday.

At 1:45 a.m., crews arrived at 1347 Minefee Street for the report of a house fire.

Once on scene, Richmond Fire found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the apartment building at 1351 Minefee Street.

Crews worked quickly to suppress the fire that began in an attached shed and spread to the rear of the building.

The incident was marked under control at 2:11 a.m. and the Richmond Investigations Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.

