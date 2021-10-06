Overnight shed fire spreads to vacant apartment building in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews in Richmond responded to a fire in a vacant apartment building overnight on Tuesday.
At 1:45 a.m., crews arrived at 1347 Minefee Street for the report of a house fire.
Once on scene, Richmond Fire found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the apartment building at 135
1 Minefee Street.
Crews worked quickly to suppress the fire that began in an attached shed and spread to the rear of the building.
The incident was marked under control at 2:11 a.m. and the Richmond Investigations Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.