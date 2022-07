RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An overturned vehicle on Interstate 95 North is caused delays for drivers in Richmond Monday afternoon.

The crash was first reported by VDOT at 3:48 p.m. and was located at mile marker 73.6, just north of the Maury Street exit.

The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, according to VDOT.

As of 4:45 p.m., the scene had been cleared and traffic had returned to normal.

(Courtesy of VDOT 511 Traffic Cameras)

