‘Overwhelming piles of trash’ in Richmond alleyway causing a stink with residents – once again

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Piles of trash in a Richmond alleyway continues to be a reoccurring eyesore for residents.

8News first reported the issue in September 2019 after locals complained that flies, critters and homeless people roamed the alleyway between Park and Grove Avenue.

Chloe Simpson, who lived in the area told 8News at the time ‘it’s disgusting.’

Almost a year later, Lindsy Doyle, who resides in The Fan District, says the problems persist. She told 8News that the city promised her it would never happen again.

Yet, the pile-up of trash is getting worse and Doyle says it is extremely frustrating.

“Its been going on since, at least a year to two years, of just overwhelming piles of trash and now its come to the point where there’s homeless people who come pick up stuff and there’s a massive community of animals, rodents, rats,” Doyle said of the ongoing sanitation issue.

8News reached out to the Richmond Department Public Works about the reoccurring issue. Workers came by soon after to assess the trash-filled alley. The department told 8News they’re looking into the matter.

But that’s not enough for resident Katherine Derosear, who says trash collectors only come once a week on Wednesday.

An alleyway in Richmond’s Park Avenue is becoming an eyesore for residents once again. (Photo: 8News’ Sierra Fox)

“It’d be fantastic if the city came more than once a week,” Derosesar emphasized. “It’s obvious there’s a demand for waste removal services and it’d be nice if the city responds to the demand.”

Derosesar adds that she is worried about the safety and well-being of the community. Residents noted that trash spills over most when VCU students are moving in and out.

“When their contract is done, they just set anything they don’t want to move with them out in the alley and it invites people to go through the trash,” Derosear said. “We have lots of people who don’t live in the neighborhood who come by just to go picken.”

But as the old saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

Alex Jorgensen and his roommates have been looking for bar stools and that’s what they found in the trash-filled alley on Thursday.

“We’ve been looking for a third and they’re here so might as well take them,” Jorgensen told 8News reporter Sierra Fox. “As far as someone who wants free stuff and doesn’t really want to pay for it, this is great, absolutely.”

