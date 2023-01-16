RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The future is looking grim for a dog that was shot alongside its owner inside a Richmond home over the weekend.

The Richmond Police Department responded to the 2400 block of Richdale Road just before 4 p.m. for the report of a person down. Upon arrival, officers found two adults who were pronounced dead at the scene. RPD has yet to confirm the victims’ cause of death.

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) announced Monday, Jan. 16 that a german shepherd named Luca is now being treated after being shot alongside its owner inside their home. RACC confirmed the two incidents are related.

The dog and owner were reportedly not discovered until more than 20 hours after the shooting, RACC said in a Facebook post.

“It’s a miracle that he survived; we need another miracle to save him,” RACC said in the post. “🙏 Diagnostics show bullet fragments around his head and neck but we can’t determine how much of the spine is affected without further imaging (scheduling today).”

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) announced Monday, Jan. 16 that a german shepherd named Luca is now being treated after being shot alongside its owner inside their home over the weekend. (Photo: Richmond Animal Care and Control)

The Richmond Police Department said officers are not looking for any suspects in the shooting at this time. Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to contact Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246.

“His prognosis is guarded at best, but we can’t give up until we’ve tried everything we can to help him,” RACC said of Luca Monday.

8News has reached out to the Richmond Police Department for additional information on the incident.