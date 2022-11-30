RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of a dog that attacked and killed 88-year-old Evangeline Brooks in Richmond has been found guilty of four out of the five misdemeanor charges associated with the case.

Tracey Hicks, the 6-year-old pit bull’s owner, was originally issued five low-level misdemeanors that do not hold her responsible for Brooks’ death, but one was dismissed in court on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Hicks was found guilty of:

Owning a dog without a breeder’s permit: $200 fine

Owning a nuisance dog: $250 fine

Owning a dog without a city license: $10

Owning an unrestrained dog: $250

The misdemeanor charge for having a dog with no current rabies vaccination was dismissed via Nolle Prosequi.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office previously said there was no knowledge that the dog was vicious, and therefore the City felt no further criminal or felony charges were necessary.

Hicks was ordered to pay $875 in fines and court fees altogether.

“Sometimes really horrible things happen, sometimes really tragic things happen. Just because a tragedy occurs does not mean a crime has occurred,” 8News Legal Analyst Russ Stone said in previous reporting.

According to Richmond police, the dog was surrendered into Richmond Animal Care and Control custody directly after the attack and immediately euthanized.