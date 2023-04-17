City Council is expected to take up the proposal for a final vote next week.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond’s Planning Commission voted to recommend a proposal to remove the city’s mandatory parking space requirements.

The ordinance put forward by Mayor Levar Stoney proposes to change Richmond’s zoning rules by removing off-street parking and loading space minimums in the city, a move that would let property owners and developers decide how much parking a business or development would need.

Under the city’s current rules, off-street parking spaces required for new developments must be based on the floor area, number of dwelling units or type of use. The proposal would end the need to dedicate a certain number of spaces for a specific business or development.

The planning commission voted Monday to recommend approval of the proposal after hearing from members of the public who support and oppose the effort. The Richmond City Council is expected to take up the proposal for a final vote during its April 24 meeting.

According to a staff report from Stoney’s administration, the city believes these requirements take away space for more housing, can be a cost burden on small businesses and also harm the air and water quality in Richmond.

“The overabundance of parking can perpetuate a car-centric built environment and discourage the use of public transit or other forms of transportation,” the staff report reads. “Instead of requiring parking minimums in the Zoning Ordinance, the Master Plan encourages market-based parking strategies, including shared parking so that each property does not have to dedicate valuable land to parking spaces.”

Stoney’s administration also argued that eliminating parking minimums could help create new walkable neighborhoods.

If approved, the proposal would not stop property owners from building off-street parking spaces for new developments or require them to remove any current parking spaces in the city.