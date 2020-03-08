Parade held in Richmond to celebrate ERA ratification on International Women’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many showed up to Monroe Park Sunday morning to commemorate Virginia becoming the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

The date is significant because of International Women’s Day — a day that focuses on equal rights for women.

Participants marched from Monroe Park to the Capitol to mark the historic occasion. Human rights activists, lawmakers, and First Lady Pam Northam spoke at the event on Sunday morning.

Many said that the event is to raise awareness about the importance of equality.

“I want to encourage girls to do everything possible and to the best of their ability — to be as strong as they can as a woman.”

International Women’s Day has been celebrated for over 100 years and is given a different theme each year by the United Nations. This year’s theme is ‘I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights’ — focusing on human rights for all women and girls.

