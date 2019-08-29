‘Parents are disappointed’: VCU mom speaks out about sexual assault posted on Snapchat

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University police are still searching for two persons of interest in an alleged sexual assault that was recorded and posted on social media over the weekend. On Wednesday, 8News heard from concerned parents about the incident.

“Criminal,” Janice Nicholson, a VCU mom said. “It’s definitely criminal.”

VCU police say they received reports of a sexual assault on Aug. 25, and began investigating as soon as it was reported. Nicholson says she first heard about the news Tuesday afternoon.

“My first reaction was the delayed notification from VCU,” Nicholson explained.

In her opinion, Nicholson says parents should have been notified as soon as the investigation started. She claimed the whole situation makes her and other parents uneasy.

RELATED: VCU Police searching for ‘persons of interest’ in alleged Snapchat sexual assault video

“Parents are disappointed in how late we were notified,” Nicholson told 8News. “Parents are disappointed. Especially those parents of girls, they’re disappointed.”

VCU sophomore Christa Marsh hopes something good can come out of the situation.

“I am relieved that they’re finally doing something about it,” Marsh said. “I think there are probably some other cases that didn’t get the same attention that should have in the past.”

Nicholson, meanwhile, feels like this could be a learning opportunity for any future incidents.

“The school has done a great job in trying to make the campus safe. I still think they have some type of opportunities,” she said.

VCU has on-campus and off campus resources available for survivors of sexual assault.