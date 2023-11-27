RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Richmond’s Carver neighborhood can purchase new parking decals for 2024, as current permits expire on the last day of the year.

The current 2023 parking permit expires on Dec. 31.

Residents must display the permit on their cars to park for more than the designated time restriction.

Mail-in and in-person renewal options are available for qualifying residents, according to a spokesperson for the City.

Residents can get more information, verify their residency in their parking district and download a mailing application on the City’s website.

Decals and applications are also available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at City Hall, in room 102, located at 900 E. Broad St.

Anyone with questions about parking decals can call 804-646-5700.