RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Parking passes for 2023-2024 are now on sale for Richmond residents living in the Randolph, Mulberry and Historic Jackson Ward neighborhoods.

Residents living in restricted parking areas in the above districts must display the parking decals on their cars in order to park for longer than the designated time restriction to avoid being ticketed. Residents are defined as residing owners, or renters of the properties located within the restricted parking area.

Randolph and Mulberry Parking Districts Current parking permits are set to expire on July 31, 2023, however, due to decal printing delays, they will be valid until Aug. 21, 2023

Historic Jackson Ward Parking District Current parking permits expire Aug. 31, 2023



The following information and picture identification must be provided:

Property owners must provide either a copy of their real estate bill or other information that verifies ownership of the property

Renters must provide a valid written lease for the property in the restricted parking district and have the appropriate approval of the property owner on the application they present

To learn more, verify your residency or download an application for mailing, click here. Both mail-in and in-person permit renewal options are available for residents that qualify.

Decals and applications are also available at City Hall, Room 102, 900 East Broad Street, Richmond. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

