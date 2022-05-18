RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of The Fan whose cars call the curb ‘home’ should avoid wasting time renewing their parking permits — as they’re in limited quantity.

There are new parking permits now available for purchase at $25, and the current permits are set to expire in just a few weeks on June 30. Without a permit, parking on most Fan streets is restricted to an hour outside of nights and weekends.

Both homeowners and renters living within the restricted parking area of The Fan are eligible to apply for a permit. In order to apply, a copy of a valid driver’s license and a copy of a lease or some form of proof of property ownership.

Annual visitor passes are also available for $35 each, but are restricted to homeowners only, must be purchased at the same time as regular permits and are limited to two per house.

Applications are available in Room 102 of City Hall (900 East Broad Street) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as online.