Parking restrictions near VCU’s Monroe Park Campus take effect August 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Brief road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect starting Thursday on Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park Campus.

Restrictions for street parking will be in effect from August 1 to August 8 at the following blocks:

700 and 800 blocks of West Franklin Street

Shafer Street between West Franklin and Grace streets

1000 block of Floyd Avenue

800 block of South Cathedral Place

Cherry Street between Floyd Avenue and West Cary Street

900 block of West Main Street



The following intersections will be closed on August 5 between 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

West Main Street at North Belvidere Street

Floyd Avenue at Cathedral Place and North Laurel Street

West Franklin Street at North Laurel Street

Pine Street at West Main Street

The VCU Police Department will be closing the intersections and redirect traffic.