Parking restrictions near VCU’s Monroe Park Campus take effect August 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Brief road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect starting Thursday on Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park Campus.
Restrictions for street parking will be in effect from August 1 to August 8 at the following blocks:
- 700 and 800 blocks of West Franklin Street
- Shafer Street between West Franklin and Grace streets
- 1000 block of Floyd Avenue
- 800 block of South Cathedral Place
- Cherry Street between Floyd Avenue and West Cary Street
- 900 block of West Main Street
The following intersections will be closed on August 5 between 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- West Main Street at North Belvidere Street
- Floyd Avenue at Cathedral Place and North Laurel Street
- West Franklin Street at North Laurel Street
- Pine Street at West Main Street
The VCU Police Department will be closing the intersections and redirect traffic.