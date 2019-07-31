Parking restrictions near VCU’s Monroe Park Campus take effect August 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Brief road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect starting Thursday on Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park Campus.

Restrictions for street parking will be in effect from August 1 to August 8 at the following blocks:

  • 700 and 800 blocks of West Franklin Street
  • Shafer Street between West Franklin and Grace streets
  • 1000 block of Floyd Avenue
  • 800 block of South Cathedral Place
  • Cherry Street between Floyd Avenue and West Cary Street
  • 900 block of West Main Street

The following intersections will be closed on August 5 between 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

  • West Main Street at North Belvidere Street
  • Floyd Avenue at Cathedral Place and North Laurel Street
  • West Franklin Street at North Laurel Street
  • Pine Street at West Main Street

The VCU Police Department will be closing the intersections and redirect traffic.

