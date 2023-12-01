RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Part of Charles Street in Richmond’s Northside will close daily to allow crews to make repairs.

Charles Street between Patterson Avenue and Edmondstone Road will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 8, according to the Department of Public Works (DPW).

A DPW spokesperson said the street closure will allow crews to install a new water/sewer connection and repair curbs on Charles Street.

The Department said residents will have access to their homes during construction and lane closure signs will direct traffic in the area.