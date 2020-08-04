Part of John Marshall Courts Building to remain closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The criminal and traffic division of the John Marshall Courts Building will remain closed through Aug. 7 or until further notice, the city of Richmond announced Monday, due to concerns of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The closure was ordered last week and extended Monday. In a tweet, the city said that “all video arraignments, protective orders, and bond motions” will be handled at the Marsh at the Manchester Courthouse, which is located at 902 Hull Street.

“Additionally, it is ordered that all cases that were scheduled to be handled in the John Marshall Criminal and Traffic Division during this time of closure will be carried out three weeks from the originally scheduled court date and time,” the order that was tweeted out by the city said. “Those cases will still be handled in the John Marshall Courthouse.”

