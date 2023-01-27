RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is getting ready to repair and replace a deteriorating sewer main in the River City’s Stonewall Court and Lockgreen neighborhoods.

Starting Monday, part of Libbie Avenue and Cary Street will be closed so crews can start construction.

Higher sulfide from sanitary gases has built up, causing the pipes to deteriorate, according to project manager Susan Hamilton. Other parts of the sewer main are nearly failing because of debris.

DPU has been planning the months-long project for a year, trying to get everything together for when the project begins on Monday, including managing traffic.

A photo of the sewer off of Cary street that will be part of the repairs.

“We’re going to be trying to place placards and street signs,” Hamilton said. “People can either bypass the whole area by getting on the expressway, and just do a bypass at Huguenot, or going around Grove Avenue to bypass the area.”

The project will be broken down into three phases. During phase two, part of Cary street will be impacted by traffic being closed in both directions. And during phase three, Cary Steet’s eastbound lane will be closed for traffic.

“We have manholes that have to be installed at the intersection of Cary and Libbie,” Hamilton explained. “Once we get that done, then phase three is the longer section on eastbound Cary Street.”

Drivers will be able to use some detours to get around including Tuckahoe Boulevard and Three Chopt Road. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.