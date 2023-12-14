RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy has temporarily closed part of Richmond’s Canal Walk for a maintenance project to be completed in the area.

Dominion recently began work on its Twelfth Street Substation Upgrade Project. To keep the area clear for work, fences are up along the Canal Walk between Brown’s Island and the power plant near the intersection of South 10th Street and Haxall Point.

Dominion said the section of the Canal Walk is expected to remain closed until the completion of the project in late 2025, which will add major upgrades to the power plant including a new switchgear building and expansion of the substation.

Two detours are in place to get pedestrians across the blocked stretch of the Canal Walk, one of which is ADA-compliant.

For more information about this project, as well as a map displaying the detours, go to Dominion Energy’s website.