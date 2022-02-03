Parts of Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Hermitage Road will be closed next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Parts of Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Hermitage Road will be closed starting next week for part of a traffic signal expansion project.

North Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Robin Hood Road to Westwood Avenue will be closed from Monday, February 7 through Friday, Feb. 18 — from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hermitage Road from Westwood Avenue to Laburnum Avenue will be closed from Monday, February 7 through Friday, Feb. 18 — from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The curb lane and sidewalk will be temporarily closed to install traffic signal conduits.