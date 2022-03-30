RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting in April, Richmond crews will be repaving sections of Broad Street that will impact multiple GRTC routes.

The project begins April 11 on 3rd Street and ends in late-June on Staples Mill Road.

Construction will be done in five phases, and will take place 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Several GRTC routes will be affected.

According to information provided by GRTC:

Phase 1 westbound: 3rd Street to Belvidere Street. April 11 to April 14.

Phase 1 eastbound: Belvidere Street to 3rd Street. April 14 to April 20.

Phase 2 westbound: Belvidere Street to Meadow Street. April 20 to April 29.

Phase 2 eastbound: Meadow Street to Belvidere Street. April 29 to May 6.

Phase 3 westbound: Meadow Street to Arthur Ashe Blvd. May 6 to May 12.

Phase 3 eastbound: Arthur Ashe Blvd to Meadow Street. May 12 to May 18.

Phase 4 westbound: Arthur Ashe Blvd to Hamilton Street. May 18 to May 25.

Phase 4 eastbound: Hamilton Street to Arthur Ashe Blvd. May 25 to June 1.

Phase 5 westbound: Hamilton Street to Staples Mill Road. June 1 to June 10.

Phase 5 eastbound: Staples Mill Road to Hamilton Street. June 10 to June 21.